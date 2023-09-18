Here’s a guide to carrying chic watches by Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor

Carrying chic watches is a timeless art, and who better to take cues from than Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Shraddha Kapoor? These Bollywood divas know how to make a statement with their wristwear, whether it’s a classic timepiece or a trendy smartwatch.

Alia Bhatt – Sequins and gold elegance

Alia Bhatt effortlessly elevates her off-shoulder black dress with a sleek gold watch that adds a touch of sophistication to her look. With her puffy ponytail and minimal makeup, she proves that sometimes, all you need is a chic timepiece to steal the spotlight.

Kiara Advani – The emerald enchantment

Kiara Advani shines bright like a gem with her emerald green belted wristwatch. She pairs it with a body-skimming ensemble that highlights her fashion-forward sensibilities. Her sleek straight hair and nude makeup perfectly complement the elegant timepiece, showcasing her knack for making a statement.

Shraddha Kapoor – The smart and casual combo

Shraddha Kapoor takes the smartwatch trend to a whole new level by pairing it with a casual white t-shirt. Her minimal makeup and sleek ponytail bring out the modern charm of her wristwear. She’s a testament to the fact that staying connected and stylish can go hand in hand.

In the world of fashion, these leading ladies teach us that watches aren’t just for telling time; they’re a reflection of your personality and style. Whether you opt for the timeless elegance of Alia’s gold watch, the gem-like allure of Kiara’s emerald timepiece, or the modern convenience of Shraddha’s smartwatch, one thing’s for sure: chic watches are here to stay, making your wrist a canvas for fashion and functionality.