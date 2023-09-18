Movies | Celebrities

Here’s a guide to carrying chic watches by Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Shraddha Kapoor prove that a chic watch is the ultimate accessory, effortlessly elevating their styles with elegance, gem-like allure, and modern functionality. It's time to make your wrist a statement piece!

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Sep,2023 01:15:45
Here’s a guide to carrying chic watches by Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor 852573

Carrying chic watches is a timeless art, and who better to take cues from than Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Shraddha Kapoor? These Bollywood divas know how to make a statement with their wristwear, whether it’s a classic timepiece or a trendy smartwatch.

Alia Bhatt – Sequins and gold elegance

Alia Bhatt effortlessly elevates her off-shoulder black dress with a sleek gold watch that adds a touch of sophistication to her look. With her puffy ponytail and minimal makeup, she proves that sometimes, all you need is a chic timepiece to steal the spotlight.

Here’s a guide to carrying chic watches by Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor 852576

Kiara Advani – The emerald enchantment

Kiara Advani shines bright like a gem with her emerald green belted wristwatch. She pairs it with a body-skimming ensemble that highlights her fashion-forward sensibilities. Her sleek straight hair and nude makeup perfectly complement the elegant timepiece, showcasing her knack for making a statement.

Here’s a guide to carrying chic watches by Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor 852574

Shraddha Kapoor – The smart and casual combo

Shraddha Kapoor takes the smartwatch trend to a whole new level by pairing it with a casual white t-shirt. Her minimal makeup and sleek ponytail bring out the modern charm of her wristwear. She’s a testament to the fact that staying connected and stylish can go hand in hand.

Here’s a guide to carrying chic watches by Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor 852575

In the world of fashion, these leading ladies teach us that watches aren’t just for telling time; they’re a reflection of your personality and style. Whether you opt for the timeless elegance of Alia’s gold watch, the gem-like allure of Kiara’s emerald timepiece, or the modern convenience of Shraddha’s smartwatch, one thing’s for sure: chic watches are here to stay, making your wrist a canvas for fashion and functionality.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Alia Bhatt, shraddha kapoor to Kiara Advani: Celeb-approved silk saree and blouse designs to carry out on festivities 852036
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: Celeb-approved silk saree and blouse designs to carry out on festivities
Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Secret 'Schedule' On Off Day, Arjun Kapoor Says 'Need This' 851381
Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Secret ‘Schedule’ On Off Day, Arjun Kapoor Says ‘Need This’
Inside Alia Bhatt’s rainbow filled NYC diaries, see photos 851024
Inside Alia Bhatt’s rainbow filled NYC diaries, see photos
From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs lauds PM Narendra Modi for G20 success 850976
From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs lauds PM Narendra Modi for G20 success
Karishma Sharma Bags A New Project; Spotted Shooting With Ranveer Singh 850779
Karishma Sharma Bags A New Project; Spotted Shooting With Ranveer Singh
Inside Shraddha Kapoor’s lazy “pawsome” Sunday, see photos 850343
Inside Shraddha Kapoor’s lazy “pawsome” Sunday, see photos

Latest Stories

Co-ord sets to steal from Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai’s wardrobe 852578
Co-ord sets to steal from Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai’s wardrobe
Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet’s casual staples are all about fancy kurta pajama 852571
Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet’s casual staples are all about fancy kurta pajama
Movie To Golgappa: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's 'Satur-date' Goals I'm Photos 852637
Movie To Golgappa: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s ‘Satur-date’ Goals I’m Photos
Birthday Girl Nia Sharma Raises Temperature In Jaw-dropping White Plunging Gown, See Photos 852715
Birthday Girl Nia Sharma Raises Temperature In Jaw-dropping White Plunging Gown, See Photos
Anita Hassanandani Goes Bold Kissing Husband Rohit Reddy On Bali Vacation, Watch 852667
Anita Hassanandani Goes Bold Kissing Husband Rohit Reddy On Bali Vacation, Watch
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Reunion: Pooja Bhatt Gets Candid With Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, And Bebika Dhurve, See Photos 852663
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Reunion: Pooja Bhatt Gets Candid With Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, And Bebika Dhurve, See Photos
Read Latest News