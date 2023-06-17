ADVERTISEMENT
Here's How Shruti Haasan's Fans Shower Their Love, Check Out

Shruti Haasan is a heartthrob diva. In the latest Instagram share, the diva revealed how her fans shower their love for her. She is truly a queen of heart. Check it out in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Jun,2023 03:00:40
South beauty Shruti Haasan is a prominent name in the industry. She has ruled over hearts with her beauty and versatility. She can sing, dance, and act. Other than that, her fashion has always been talk. All these fantastic qualities make her the favorite of the audience. She has a huge fandom, and here’s how her fans shower their love for the actress.

In the latest story, Shruti Haasan reshared a post shared by her fan. In the post, they shared a portrait painting of the actress from one of her characters. The photo and sketch looked similar and beautiful. It was shared by accounts name @vijayprabakar and @artbyvijay. Shruti looked gorgeous in a typical girl avatar with two ponytails and her innocent face. Interestingly, the portrait looked exact copy of the original photo.

Shruti Haasan, with her boyfriend, had a great time in London. She enjoyed musical concerts and shows. Also, the dinner dates were couple goals. Shruti also made her Met Gala debut on the red carpet in a Goth look. After spending days in the beautiful city of London, the actress is finally returning to her nation. In her story, she shared her experience living in London. Her regular share of photos, videos, and snap engaged her fans.

What do you think about Shruti Haasan’s time in London? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

