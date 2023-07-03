Here’s how you can achieve the no-make glow like Rashmika Mandanna

Who says you need makeup to achieve that radiant, enviable skin glow? Embracing your natural beauty is the key to unlocking a luminous complexion that will make heads turn. Start by nourishing your skin from within.

Rashmika Mandanna’s no-makeup selfie

Owing to that, Rashmika Mandanna, the nation’s crush is currently giving us goals in and out with her amazing glow on her face as she flaunted her no-makeup look in latest picture. The diva took to her Instagram stories, to share the adorably stunning no makeup selfie, with a goofy expression to lit up our faces.

Sharing the pictures, the actress took to her Instagram handle to check on her Instagram fam and asked them if they are doing all good. Sharing the selfie, she also sent hugs to her fans.

Check out below-

How to get the glow without makeup

Hydration is essential for healthy skin, so drink plenty of water and indulge in hydrating foods like fresh fruits and vegetables. Don’t forget to protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen daily. Regular exfoliation will slough off dead skin cells, revealing a fresh and glowing complexion.

Treat your skin to a pampering session with a gentle face mask or DIY remedies using natural ingredients like honey, yogurt, and turmeric. Prioritize a consistent skincare routine consisting of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing, tailored to your skin type.

Get enough beauty sleep, as restorative rest allows your skin to rejuvenate. And finally, embrace a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, stress management, and a balanced diet. With these simple yet effective steps, you’ll achieve that radiant, makeup-free skin glow that will make you shine from the inside out.