ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Here’s how you can achieve the no-make glow like Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, the nation’s crush is currently giving us goals in and out with her amazing glow on her face as she flaunted her no-makeup look in latest picture. Scroll below to check on the picture

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jul,2023 04:50:33
Here’s how you can achieve the no-make glow like Rashmika Mandanna

Who says you need makeup to achieve that radiant, enviable skin glow? Embracing your natural beauty is the key to unlocking a luminous complexion that will make heads turn. Start by nourishing your skin from within.

Rashmika Mandanna’s no-makeup selfie

Owing to that, Rashmika Mandanna, the nation’s crush is currently giving us goals in and out with her amazing glow on her face as she flaunted her no-makeup look in latest picture. The diva took to her Instagram stories, to share the adorably stunning no makeup selfie, with a goofy expression to lit up our faces.

Sharing the pictures, the actress took to her Instagram handle to check on her Instagram fam and asked them if they are doing all good. Sharing the selfie, she also sent hugs to her fans.

Check out below-

Here’s how you can achieve the no-make glow like Rashmika Mandanna 822966

How to get the glow without makeup

Hydration is essential for healthy skin, so drink plenty of water and indulge in hydrating foods like fresh fruits and vegetables. Don’t forget to protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen daily. Regular exfoliation will slough off dead skin cells, revealing a fresh and glowing complexion.

Treat your skin to a pampering session with a gentle face mask or DIY remedies using natural ingredients like honey, yogurt, and turmeric. Prioritize a consistent skincare routine consisting of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing, tailored to your skin type.

Get enough beauty sleep, as restorative rest allows your skin to rejuvenate. And finally, embrace a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, stress management, and a balanced diet. With these simple yet effective steps, you’ll achieve that radiant, makeup-free skin glow that will make you shine from the inside out.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rashmika Mandanna reveals her ‘cheat days’ desserts
Rashmika Mandanna reveals her ‘cheat days’ desserts
Kriti Sanon flaunts nail paint swag, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with ‘night shoots’
Kriti Sanon flaunts nail paint swag, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with ‘night shoots’
Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘awesome pawsome’ lovey-dovey moment
Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘awesome pawsome’ lovey-dovey moment
Desi Vs Videsi: Rashmika Mandanna in printed salwar Vs Nora Fatehi in spicy red midi dress, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Desi Vs Videsi: Rashmika Mandanna in printed salwar Vs Nora Fatehi in spicy red midi dress, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Rashmika Mandanna wraps up ‘Animal’ shoot, shares unseen snaps with Ranbir Kapoor & cast
Rashmika Mandanna wraps up ‘Animal’ shoot, shares unseen snaps with Ranbir Kapoor & cast
Movie Buzz: Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped by manager of Rs 80 lakhs, Kajal Aggarwal shares first look of upcoming project
Movie Buzz: Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped by manager of Rs 80 lakhs, Kajal Aggarwal shares first look of upcoming project
Latest Stories
A sneak peek into Shweta Tiwari’s Goa diaries, watch video
A sneak peek into Shweta Tiwari’s Goa diaries, watch video
Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal
Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal
Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries
Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries
Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s reunion at Delhi Event post break-up rumours makes buzz, see pics
Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s reunion at Delhi Event post break-up rumours makes buzz, see pics
Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baki Sab Theek’ fun banter leaves internet in splits, watch
Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baki Sab Theek’ fun banter leaves internet in splits, watch
Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash
Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash
Read Latest News