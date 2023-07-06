Here's Know What Shruti Haasan's Father Calls Her

Shruti Haasan is a renowned name that prominently works in South and Hindi cinema. She is a powerhouse of talent. The actress knows to act, dance and sing. On the other hand, the actress is a big fan of social media as she regularly keeps her fans engaged with her. While this time, the diva revealed what her father calls her at home. Read more to Know.

What Is Shruti Haasan’s Pet Name

The actress today took to Instagram and answered all the questions asked by the fans. While a fan asked her, “What does your father call you?” The diva replied without hesitating with a beautiful picture of her father, along with her hugging. She said, “He calls me Satakopa. You should ask him why?”

Shruti shares a great bond with her father, and we have often seen her sharing picture with her Aapaa. Earlier, the diva also revealed that her father helped her with lyrics 20 years ago when she was young and new to the music world. The actress is so attached to her father that she never misses a chance to mention him in her work or career.

The beautiful diva also had a great time a couple of weeks ago, spending her vacation in London with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. And the pictures from their vacation went viral in no time.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.