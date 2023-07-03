ADVERTISEMENT
Here's one 'universal thing' that you and Shraddha Kapoor have in mutual

Shraddha Kapoor is a gorgeous diva in Bollywood. In the latest share, check out the universal mutual thing she relates with her fans.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Jul,2023 23:36:38
Here's one 'universal thing' that you and Shraddha Kapoor have in mutual

Shraddha Kapoor is the cutest diva in tinsel town with an amazing personality and style. She has a bubbly character, and her antics always win. The actress loves to share details about her life with her fans. In comparison, her newest share relates to the fans. Let’s check out the universal things.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Universal Mutual Thing

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress took to her Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself. She looked gorgeous, flaunting her beauty in the mirror selfie, wearing a shimmery silver crop top paired with black pants. However, her short hairstyle caught the audience’s attention. Her hairstyle and simple style added to her personality and gorgeousness.

Here's one 'universal thing' that you and Shraddha Kapoor have in mutual 823143

Here's one 'universal thing' that you and Shraddha Kapoor have in mutual 823144

Later an Instagram account named @iDiva shared a meme post featuring Shraddha Kapoor in a short hairstyle and long hairstyle. In the text, they wrote, “The problem is I want both hairstyles at the same time.” Relating to the feeling, the actress shared the post on her Instagram and wrote, “The problem is mutual.”

The diva often proves to be just like common people though she is a big star in the country. And undoubtedly, this is a universal thing that every girl wants. Short hair is comfortable and comfy, while long hair makes you look beautiful and adds to your beauty.

So are you in the same boat as Shraddha Kapoor? Please let us know in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

