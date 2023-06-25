ADVERTISEMENT
Here's What Shraddha Kapoor Can't Do; Check Out

The beautiful Shraddha Kapoor is once again making a buzz with her upcoming film Stree sequel. Check out what's the thing she can't do in her latest Instagram dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jun,2023 20:12:32
Shraddha Kapoor is a heartthrob of many in the town—those who have worked with her like her personality and grounded behaviour. Currently, she is buzzing in headlines for her upcoming film Stree sequel. In contrast, here’s, the diva revealed what she can’t do. Check it out

What Shraddha Kapoor Can’t Do?

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik took to his Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures of Shraddha Kapoor in a gorgeous avatar. In the photos, she wore a beautiful baby pink anarkali with a matching churidar and dupatta. She looked beautiful with her gorgeousness in no makeup look as she styled herself with a messy bun and a beautiful bindi on her forehead.

The actress posed seated on the sofa and had an iPad in her hand. At the same time, her beautiful smile and simplicity grabbed viewers’ attention. In the following picture, she burst out laughing like a kid. In contrast, on the wall behind her, it was written, “Oo stree kal ana.”

On the other hand, the filmmaker captioned it, “Ohh Stree, Tu kaun hai??? Tera naam kya??” Reacting to the post, Shraddha Kapoor reshared it and, in her story, wrote, “Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai Bas hassi nahi rok sakti.” The actress revealed that she couldn’t control herself laughing.

What are your thoughts on this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

