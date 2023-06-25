Here's What Shraddha Kapoor Can't Do; Check Out

Shraddha Kapoor is a heartthrob of many in the town—those who have worked with her like her personality and grounded behaviour. Currently, she is buzzing in headlines for her upcoming film Stree sequel. In contrast, here’s, the diva revealed what she can’t do. Check it out

What Shraddha Kapoor Can’t Do?

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik took to his Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures of Shraddha Kapoor in a gorgeous avatar. In the photos, she wore a beautiful baby pink anarkali with a matching churidar and dupatta. She looked beautiful with her gorgeousness in no makeup look as she styled herself with a messy bun and a beautiful bindi on her forehead.

The actress posed seated on the sofa and had an iPad in her hand. At the same time, her beautiful smile and simplicity grabbed viewers’ attention. In the following picture, she burst out laughing like a kid. In contrast, on the wall behind her, it was written, “Oo stree kal ana.”

On the other hand, the filmmaker captioned it, “Ohh Stree, Tu kaun hai??? Tera naam kya??” Reacting to the post, Shraddha Kapoor reshared it and, in her story, wrote, “Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai Bas hassi nahi rok sakti.” The actress revealed that she couldn’t control herself laughing.

