ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Here’s why Anushka Shetty once dismissed her driver from duty

Post Anushka Shetty-Gopichand’s relationship rumour hullabaloo, the actress conducted an investigation to uncover the source of leaks, which ultimately led her to discover that her very own driver was responsible for divulging her information to the media

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Jun,2023 03:00:03
Here’s why Anushka Shetty once dismissed her driver from duty

Being a celebrity often entails dealing with relationship rumours and being caught or snapped with potential romantic interests in the town. Anushka Shetty, the popular actress from the south known for her role in the blockbuster film Baahubali, once found herself in a situation where she had to dismiss her driver from duty due to relentless media attention. Let’s delve into the details behind her decision.

Since her entry into the film industry in the mid-2000s, Anushka has been romantically linked to several producers and actors. Among them were Telugu actor Gopichand, with whom she shared the screen in films like Lakshyam and Souryam.

Anushka Shetty-Gopichand’s Relationship Rumours Sprawl

The on-screen chemistry between Anushka Shetty and Gopichand was adored by the audience. Telugu media outlets speculated that their professional collaboration in Lakshyam marked the genesis of their alleged love affair, as mentioned in a report by ib Times. Subsequently, rumours regarding Anushka’s personal life intensified, and she became concerned about the constant leakage of her whereabouts to the media.

Owing to the incident Anushka Shetty conducted an investigation to uncover the source of these leaks, which ultimately led her to discover that her very own driver was responsible for divulging her information to the media.

Enraged by this revelation, the talented actress promptly terminated the driver’s employment. However, she preferred to maintain silence on the matter when approached by the press, only later requesting the media to abstain from publishing false reports about her.

Despite the challenges posed by unwarranted media attention, Anushka Shetty remains focused on her professional commitments. Known for her remarkable performances in films such as Lingaa, she continues to captivate audiences with her talent and grace.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Odisha Tragedy: Anushka Shetty pens overwhelming note on the incident
Odisha Tragedy: Anushka Shetty pens overwhelming note on the incident
Revealed: The real reason behind Anushka Shetty's happiness
Revealed: The real reason behind Anushka Shetty's happiness
Anushka Shetty makes big announcement, fans can't keep calm
Anushka Shetty makes big announcement, fans can't keep calm
Anushka Shetty's special shoutout for team 'Ustaad'
Anushka Shetty's special shoutout for team 'Ustaad'
“I was doing break dance in my mind”, Naveen Polishetty on working with Anushka Shetty
“I was doing break dance in my mind”, Naveen Polishetty on working with Anushka Shetty
Throwback to when Anushka Shetty reacted to her ‘secret marriage’ rumours, read
Throwback to when Anushka Shetty reacted to her ‘secret marriage’ rumours, read
Latest Stories
Siddharth Nigam’s ‘natural hairdryer’ is what we need on a bad hair day, check out
Siddharth Nigam’s ‘natural hairdryer’ is what we need on a bad hair day, check out
Priyanka Chopra gleams in gold, watch
Priyanka Chopra gleams in gold, watch
Saie Tamhankar Goes Regal In Black Salwar Suit; See Pics
Saie Tamhankar Goes Regal In Black Salwar Suit; See Pics
Subhashree Ganguly's Summer Special Advice Is Must Follow
Subhashree Ganguly's Summer Special Advice Is Must Follow
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launch, Price And More
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launch, Price And More
Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Video With Salman Khan, Says 'We Aren't Young Anymore'
Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Video With Salman Khan, Says 'We Aren't Young Anymore'
Read Latest News