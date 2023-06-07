Here’s why Anushka Shetty once dismissed her driver from duty

Being a celebrity often entails dealing with relationship rumours and being caught or snapped with potential romantic interests in the town. Anushka Shetty, the popular actress from the south known for her role in the blockbuster film Baahubali, once found herself in a situation where she had to dismiss her driver from duty due to relentless media attention. Let’s delve into the details behind her decision.

Since her entry into the film industry in the mid-2000s, Anushka has been romantically linked to several producers and actors. Among them were Telugu actor Gopichand, with whom she shared the screen in films like Lakshyam and Souryam.

Anushka Shetty-Gopichand’s Relationship Rumours Sprawl

The on-screen chemistry between Anushka Shetty and Gopichand was adored by the audience. Telugu media outlets speculated that their professional collaboration in Lakshyam marked the genesis of their alleged love affair, as mentioned in a report by ib Times. Subsequently, rumours regarding Anushka’s personal life intensified, and she became concerned about the constant leakage of her whereabouts to the media.

Owing to the incident Anushka Shetty conducted an investigation to uncover the source of these leaks, which ultimately led her to discover that her very own driver was responsible for divulging her information to the media.

Enraged by this revelation, the talented actress promptly terminated the driver’s employment. However, she preferred to maintain silence on the matter when approached by the press, only later requesting the media to abstain from publishing false reports about her.

Despite the challenges posed by unwarranted media attention, Anushka Shetty remains focused on her professional commitments. Known for her remarkable performances in films such as Lingaa, she continues to captivate audiences with her talent and grace.