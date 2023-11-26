Hilarious! Shraddha Kapoor aces “Moye moye” trend with a pawdorable twist

Bollywood sensation Shraddha Kapoor continues to capture hearts, not just through her stellar on-screen performances but also with her genuine and relatable content on Instagram.

Boasting a significant following, the actress maintains a cosy bond with her audience, engaging in joyous interactions.

Amidst the glamour of the film industry, Shraddha unveils her tender side as a passionate doggy enthusiast. Regularly featuring her furry companion, Shyloh, in her posts, she recently shared endearing snapshots ahead of an outdoor shoot, already expressing the forthcoming longing for her four-legged friend.

In a touching Instagram update, Shraddha melted hearts by unveiling affectionate moments with Shyloh, showcasing playful embraces and tender kisses. The images not only highlight the actress’s authentic love for her canine companion but also serve as a prelude to her sentiments before an upcoming outdoor shoot. In a whimsical caption, she conveyed, “Moye Moye coz I goye for a shoot tomorrow, and I will miss my little boye.”

This glimpse into the personal life of Shraddha Kapoor underscores not only her stardom but also her relatability, fostering a connection with fans who appreciate the authenticity of her bond with Shyloh.