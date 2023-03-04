Shraddha Kapoor is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has done quite well in the entertainment space in all these years and with her hard work and consistency, Shraddha Kapoor has time and again proven her mettle everywhere. Right now, her fans are super excited to see her in a brand new exciting avatar and well, as usual, we have high expectations from the same. Well, Bollywood’s most loved actor, Shraddha Kapoor has turned a year older yesterday. It wouldn’t be surprising if her fans went all gaga on her special day. Loved by audiences of all ages, Shraddha Kapoor shares a huge fan following both on social media and in real life.

Yesterday, as she was spotted outside her house, the craze amongst the fan for her was loud. Fans couldn’t control their excitement to see Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday, proving their love and loyalty for her. Checkout the video of the same:

Shraddha Kapoor has carved a special niche in the hearts of the audiences with her grounded, warm demeanour and never fails to express her love for them. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which is slated to release on 8th March. Apart from that she will also be seen in Stree 2. Given the fact that Shraddha Kapoor has impressed to a great extent in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, we have high expectations from the same.

