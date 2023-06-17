ADVERTISEMENT
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's romantic 'moment of glory'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most loved and admired couples in the Indian entertainment industry and well, we love them for real. Well, it's now time to check out the latest that's happening at their end and how. Come check out this romantic snap

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 Jun,2023 09:35:11
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most loved and admired couples in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them are loved by one and all. As we all know, Hrithik is one of the most amazing and versatile superstars in the country. The man has been truly doing a wonderful job in the entertainment space for the longest time and no brownie points for guessing, he certainly deserves all the love and appreciation that he’s got from fans all over the country. For more than 20 years, Hrithik has been on top of his game and well, with every new project that he has attempted for himself, he’s only kept getting bigger and better as a personality and how.

Saba Azad shares adorable romantic photo with Hrithik Roshan:

Whenever Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad share cute and adorable snaps with each other on social media, internet truly loves it and how all the time. Well, this time, the gorgeous Saba Azad has shared a really cute and adorable photo of herself with Hrithik Roshan and well, seeing the same, internet is going bananas for real and are getting ‘couple goals’. Want to check out, admire and have a look? Here you go –

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's romantic 'moment of glory' 816672

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's romantic 'moment of glory' 816673

Well, absolutely amazing and super cute, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

