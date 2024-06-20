Hrithik Roshan And Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Their Son At Mumbai Airport

Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan are dashing and talented actors in the industry. Hrithik Roshan enjoys success in his Fighter film, and Shah Rukh Khan is also basking in the glory of his third consecutive commercial success film, Dunki. Both actors are busy working on their upcoming movies. Off work, Recently, Hrithik and Shah Rukh Khan are spotted with their sons at Mumbai Airport. Take a look at the videos below!

Hrithik Roshan And Shah Rukh Khan’s Spotted With Their Sons-

Hrithik Roshan With Son Hrehaan

Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in a western fit as he opts for a plain white round-neckline, half-sleeved T-shirt, a dark blue denim hood cap with a pocket, and a rolled-up sleeves jacket paired with matching-color jeans. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hrehaan looks dapper in a white printed oversized T-shirt with grey track pants. In the video, the father-duo serves major casual travel fashion as they are spotted at the Mumbai airport departure.

Shah Rukh Khan With Son AbRam

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his stylish look in a plain white shirt with a black zipper and baggy pants. On the other hand, King Khan’s son AbRam Khan looks cute in a white printed oversized T-shirt paired with black shorts. In the video, Shah Rukh holds his son’s hand as they enter the airport, surrounded by guards.

