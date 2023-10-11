Movies | Celebrities

Hua Main: An ode to boundless love from the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna starrer "Animal"

This December, film enthusiasts and fans of Bollywood will have the opportunity to witness the intensity of love in "Animal,” starring Ranbir Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Oct,2023 15:45:17
Hua Main: An ode to boundless love from the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna starrer "Animal" 860419

There are few emotions as universal and powerful as love, transcending boundaries and restrictions. This December, film enthusiasts and fans of Bollywood will have the opportunity to witness the intensity of love in “Animal.” Starring the charismatic Ranbir Kapoor and the enchanting Rashmika Mandanna, this much-anticipated movie promises to explore the depths of human emotions like never before.

The grandeur of “Animal” is not limited to its stellar cast, as it brings together the creative forces of T-Series Films, ST Film Ltd, and Bhadrakali Pictures. This cinematic collaboration is set to deliver a visual and emotional experience that will resonate with audiences from all walks of life.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The genius behind the lens is none other than Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his previous work in the critically acclaimed “Kabir Singh.” His distinctive storytelling style and ability to capture raw human emotions make him the ideal director for a film that promises to push the boundaries of love and passion.

A Musical Masterpiece: “Hua Main”

When it’s cinema, music often plays a pivotal role in conveying emotions, and “Animal” is no exception. The song “Hua Main,” composed by JAM8 and penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, captures the essence of boundless love. Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam lend their voices to this evocative track, while the mixing and mastering by Eric Pillai at Future Sound of Bombay ensures a melodic experience like no other.

Ranbir Kapoor, known for his versatility as an actor, takes on a role that is bound to tug at the heartstrings of audiences. His on-screen chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna, who is making her mark in the Indian film industry, promises to be a highlight of “Animal.” Their performances are anticipated to be nothing short of mesmerizing.

Hua Main: An ode to boundless love from the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Hua Main: An ode to boundless love from the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna starrer

The love story of “Animal” will be shared with audiences worldwide on December 1, 2023. The film is set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring that its universal theme of love transcends linguistic boundaries.

Behind the scenes, the film boasts a powerhouse team. Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar come together to produce this cinematic extravaganza. Their collective experience and vision promise a film that will not only entertain but also leave a lasting impact on viewers.

In a world where love knows no bounds, “Animal” emerges as a beacon of passion and intensity. As the clock counts down to its release, audiences can prepare to be immersed in a story that delves deep into the human heart. The song “Hua Main” is just a glimpse of what awaits in this cinematic masterpiece.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Party King Ranbir Kapoor To Stay Away From Alcohol For This Reason; Read Here 860376
Party King Ranbir Kapoor To Stay Away From Alcohol For This Reason; Read Here
Rashmika Mandanna teases fans with exclusive sneak peek of Hua Main from Animal, shares passionate kiss with Ranbir Kapoor in song poster 860203
Rashmika Mandanna teases fans with exclusive sneak peek of Hua Main from Animal, shares passionate kiss with Ranbir Kapoor in song poster
Looking For Laxman: Agastya Nanda Says No,Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan Is Stuck Looking For Rama’s Sibling 859761
Looking For Laxman: Agastya Nanda Says No,Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan Is Stuck Looking For Rama’s Sibling
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda get on fans' radar once again after their pictures from Turkey go viral 859572
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda get on fans’ radar once again after their pictures from Turkey go viral
Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859460
Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran
"Naya Bharat," Kangana Ranaut takes dig as ED summons Sonu Sood, Ranbir Kapoor and others in tie with Mahadev Betting App scam 859175
“Naya Bharat,” Kangana Ranaut takes dig as ED summons Sonu Sood, Ranbir Kapoor and others in tie with Mahadev Betting App scam

Latest Stories

The role of Chikoo in Titlie has reminded me of what it feels like to be a kid again: Ishaan Singh Manhas 860470
The role of Chikoo in Titlie has reminded me of what it feels like to be a kid again: Ishaan Singh Manhas
Dancing and playing a sport are the best ways to burn calories: Shakti Arora 860462
Dancing and playing a sport are the best ways to burn calories: Shakti Arora
Did you know Jackie Shroff joined the Ganapath Ka Gang to launch the Ganapath A Hero Is Born trailer before its official release? 860461
Did you know Jackie Shroff joined the Ganapath Ka Gang to launch the Ganapath A Hero Is Born trailer before its official release?
Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, And Rithvik Dhanjani Show Their 'Unseen' Avatar See Photos 860395
Shaheer Sheikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, And Rithvik Dhanjani Show Their ‘Unseen’ Avatar See Photos
From Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The SHOCKING Twists That Surprised Viewers 860453
From Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The SHOCKING Twists That Surprised Viewers
Hon’ble Minister Anurag Thakur unveils trailer for animated series "Bharat Hain Hum" about India's freedom fighters. 860454
Hon’ble Minister Anurag Thakur unveils trailer for animated series “Bharat Hain Hum” about India’s freedom fighters.
Read Latest News