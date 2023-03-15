Vaani Kapoor is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been slaying the world of movies and entertainment since the year 2013 after making her grand debut with Shudh Desi Romance and well, ever since then, her career has taken a sharp positive turn like no other. While more often than not, Vaani Kapoor has managed to keep herself away from controversial subjects, there was this one time when she had actually had to deal with something really personal. Well, it was regarding people apparently believing that she had got some lip and chin job surgery. However, she had denied the same very clearly. While denying the same, she was quoted as saying,

“I have lost weight; my face is bound to look different. We shot in Paris when it was freezing; the cameras keep zooming in and out. The face looks different from different angles. I can’t afford surgery, I am only one film old.”

