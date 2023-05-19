ADVERTISEMENT
"I Feel Like Home," Priya Bapat About Working On Sets Of City Of Dreams

The gorgeous Marathi star Priya Bapat shared her amazing experience working on the set of one of the famous shows, City of Dreams. Read the article to know what she said.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 May,2023 23:25:41
Marathi mulgi Priya Bapat is a famous actress in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment business. Her performance on screen captives her fans; as a result, the diva is gaining massive popularity. She has worked in many shows and films. And when asked about her experience working on the sets of City of Dreams. Here’s how the actress reacted.

Priya Bapat’s Reaction

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a reel video featuring how she gets ready for her role, how the makeup artist moulds her into the character, and the short behind-the-scenes from the show. City of Dreams is a web series based on politics and suspense; the show’s two parts already did well, and now the actor is gearing up for the third season.

The actress expressed her experience in her caption, “In every interview, people ask me how I feel on the sets of City of Dreams. My answer is simple: it feels like home. The set is filled with warm and dedicated individuals who strive to make every moment the best possible. It’s a place of happiness and discipline, and I eagerly anticipate returning to this set and embodying this character repeatedly. I express my gratitude to Nagesh sir, Elahe Mam, and Applause. Thank you, I am forever grateful.
#cityofdreams #26thmay @disneyplushotstar.”

In the video, the actress asked her fans, “Are you ready for the 3rd season? #City of Dreams.”

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

