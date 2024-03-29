Movies | Celebrities

Ice Blue is a popular color choice for Summer Fashion. Get inspiration from Bollywood celebrities such as Kiara Advani and Manushi Chhillar.

Summer is all about comfort and refreshing colors. And the ice Blue color is taking over the trend. So, this summer, embrace a refreshing style in the ice blue outfit trend to stay cool and stylish. From flowing dresses to tailored suits, ice-blue hues evoke a sense of tranquility and sophistication. Pair with metallic accessories or crisp white accents for a modern twist on this timeless trend, perfect for warm weather days.

1) Sara Ali Khan

This ice-blue corset bodice with a fitting skirt defines Sara’s figure. However, the thigh-high slit raises the sensuousness in the hotness of summer. So, this can be your ultimate choice to rock a minimal look.

2) Tamannaah Bhatia

The charm of lice blue atex never ceases to impress. So, flaunt your sensuous figure in a body-fitting mini dress. With bold and smokey makeup, you can look stunning.

3) Manushi Chhillar

A strapless corset gown with a fishtail tail is an absolute show-stealer wherever you go. The thin choker and captivating makeup look mesmerizing. So, are you taking cues?

4) Ananya Panday

Rock your Gen-Z look in an ice blue ruched bodycon gown just like the Dream Girl actress with attractive makeup.

5) Kriti Sanon

A ruffle mini dress can rule any day, and when it’s ice blue, it’s like a cherry on top.

6) Shilpa Shetty

An off-shoulder gown featuring a corset pattern can be a center of attraction wherever you go, just like Shilpa.

7) Pooja Hegde

Steal attention in a fringy denim dress with a daring side slit paired with thigh-high boots like the diva.

8) Kiara Advani



Rock your look in a cut-out strapless trail gown with a sensuous thigh-high slit detail like the Satyaprem Ki Katha.