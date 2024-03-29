Summer is all about comfort and refreshing colors. And the ice Blue color is taking over the trend. So, this summer, embrace a refreshing style in the ice blue outfit trend to stay cool and stylish. From flowing dresses to tailored suits, ice-blue hues evoke a sense of tranquility and sophistication. Pair with metallic accessories or crisp white accents for a modern twist on this timeless trend, perfect for warm weather days.
1) Sara Ali Khan
This ice-blue corset bodice with a fitting skirt defines Sara’s figure. However, the thigh-high slit raises the sensuousness in the hotness of summer. So, this can be your ultimate choice to rock a minimal look.
2) Tamannaah Bhatia
The charm of lice blue atex never ceases to impress. So, flaunt your sensuous figure in a body-fitting mini dress. With bold and smokey makeup, you can look stunning.
3) Manushi Chhillar
A strapless corset gown with a fishtail tail is an absolute show-stealer wherever you go. The thin choker and captivating makeup look mesmerizing. So, are you taking cues?
4) Ananya Panday
Rock your Gen-Z look in an ice blue ruched bodycon gown just like the Dream Girl actress with attractive makeup.
5) Kriti Sanon
A ruffle mini dress can rule any day, and when it’s ice blue, it’s like a cherry on top.
6) Shilpa Shetty
An off-shoulder gown featuring a corset pattern can be a center of attraction wherever you go, just like Shilpa.
7) Pooja Hegde
Steal attention in a fringy denim dress with a daring side slit paired with thigh-high boots like the diva.
8) Kiara Advani
Rock your look in a cut-out strapless trail gown with a sensuous thigh-high slit detail like the Satyaprem Ki Katha.