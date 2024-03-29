Summer is all about comfort and refreshing colors. And the ice Blue color is taking over the trend. So, this summer, embrace a refreshing style in the ice blue outfit trend to stay cool and stylish. From flowing dresses to tailored suits, ice-blue hues evoke a sense of tranquility and sophistication. Pair with metallic accessories or crisp white accents for a modern twist on this timeless trend, perfect for warm weather days.

1) Sara Ali Khan

Ice Blue Is Trendy This Summer: Take Cues From Bollywood Stars, Kiara Advani To Manushi Chhillar 889113

This ice-blue corset bodice with a fitting skirt defines Sara’s figure. However, the thigh-high slit raises the sensuousness in the hotness of summer. So, this can be your ultimate choice to rock a minimal look.

2) Tamannaah Bhatia

Ice Blue Is Trendy This Summer: Take Cues From Bollywood Stars, Kiara Advani To Manushi Chhillar 889112

The charm of lice blue atex never ceases to impress. So, flaunt your sensuous figure in a body-fitting mini dress. With bold and smokey makeup, you can look stunning.

3) Manushi Chhillar

Ice Blue Is Trendy This Summer: Take Cues From Bollywood Stars, Kiara Advani To Manushi Chhillar 889111

A strapless corset gown with a fishtail tail is an absolute show-stealer wherever you go. The thin choker and captivating makeup look mesmerizing. So, are you taking cues?

4) Ananya Panday

Ice Blue Is Trendy This Summer: Take Cues From Bollywood Stars, Kiara Advani To Manushi Chhillar 889109

Rock your Gen-Z look in an ice blue ruched bodycon gown just like the Dream Girl actress with attractive makeup.

5) Kriti Sanon

Ice Blue Is Trendy This Summer: Take Cues From Bollywood Stars, Kiara Advani To Manushi Chhillar 889108

A ruffle mini dress can rule any day, and when it’s ice blue, it’s like a cherry on top.

6) Shilpa Shetty

Ice Blue Is Trendy This Summer: Take Cues From Bollywood Stars, Kiara Advani To Manushi Chhillar 889107

An off-shoulder gown featuring a corset pattern can be a center of attraction wherever you go, just like Shilpa.

7) Pooja Hegde

Ice Blue Is Trendy This Summer: Take Cues From Bollywood Stars, Kiara Advani To Manushi Chhillar 889105

Steal attention in a fringy denim dress with a daring side slit paired with thigh-high boots like the diva.

8) Kiara Advani
Ice Blue Is Trendy This Summer: Take Cues From Bollywood Stars, Kiara Advani To Manushi Chhillar 889110

Rock your look in a cut-out strapless trail gown with a sensuous thigh-high slit detail like the Satyaprem Ki Katha.