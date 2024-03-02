Iconic Moment: Kareena Kapoor Looks Unbeatable in Latest Fashion Photoshoot, View Pics

Kareena Kapoor is the queen of trendsetters, and her dress choices never fail to catch our attention. In her most recent avatar, she continues to make waves with her fashion moment, whether entrancing in ethnic wear or killing in Western wear. She is a diva who loves to crank the heat up with her intelligence and increase the ante with elegance. Kareena Kapoor has achieved everything: she has portrayed various characters in several films, displaying an elegance and charm unmatched by anybody, and she has used her intelligence to create works of art. Please take a peek at Kareena’s latest fashion photoshoot look as she made a statement with her western-inspired attire.

Kareena Kapoor’s Chic Western Look

Nude Cut-Out Dress

The Crew actress posted a series of photos to Instagram and looks amazing in a nude cut-out dress. The diva was dressed in a bodycon, sleeveless, high round neck, and side cut-out dress that was completely nude shade. She fashioned her hair up in a tight bun. The actress went with smokey eyes, sparkly accentuated cheekbones with contour, and creamy lipstick in a brown tint.

White Long Dress

The actress made an appearance wearing a long white dress. The ensemble includes a floor-length, sleeveless dress with a high round neckline embellished with open round embroidery and full sleeves. She styled her hair in a loose-stranded, messy bun. The actress used heavy base makeup, including sparkly cheekbones and contour, matte lipstick, and brown smudged eyeliner. Her black shoes and silver ear hoops complete her ensemble.

Green Fringed Dress

Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in a dress with green fringe. She wore a round neckline, sleeveless bodycon dress in light green with an attached layered fringe. Her hair was set back into a tight bun. With brown eyes, peach shimmering accentuated cheeks, and brown matte lips, the actress went for a glam look. She accessories her ensemble with silver hoops for her ears.

