In Photos: Kriti Sanon’s bicolour denim corset outfit is high fashion gem

Kriti Sanon ups her fashion quotient in bicolour denim corset outfit.

Kriti picked the look for her upcoming movie Ganapath Promotions.

Kriti Sanon, the Bollywood sensation, has once again proven her fashion prowess with a stunning bicolour denim corset outfit that’s turning heads and setting new style standards. The actress effortlessly combined a bicolour denim corset top with matching denim jeans, showcasing an exquisite blend of blue and black hues that exudes high fashion sophistication.

Her fashion-forward ensemble was just the beginning of her style statement. Kriti’s mid-parted sleek straight hair added a touch of modern elegance, perfectly complementing her outfit’s edgy appeal. Her kohled eyes and nude pink lips added a dash of glamour, emphasizing her stunning features and highlighting her impeccable taste in beauty trends.

But the real showstopper of this look was the attention to detail. Kriti Sanon didn’t stop at the denim-on-denim ensemble; she elevated her style with a pair of silver earstuds that effortlessly harmonized with the overall aesthetic, proving that it’s the little things that make a big difference in the world of fashion.

In her Instagram post, Kriti shared her excitement about heading to Delhi for the trailer launch of her upcoming project, Ganapath. It’s evident that she chose this captivating outfit not just for the event but as a statement of her fashion-forward approach to life.

The credit for Kriti’s flawless look goes to her talented styling team. The outfit was sourced from the renowned Mugler Official, while stylist Sukriti Grover, along with Vani Gupta and her makeup and hair artists Aasif Ahmed and Kavye Sharma, played a crucial role in crafting this fashion gem.

With this bicolour denim corset outfit, Kriti Sanon once again demonstrates that she’s not just a fantastic actress but also a true fashion icon, setting the bar high for high fashion enthusiasts and inspiring fashionistas to embrace bold and unique style choices. Her impeccable sense of style continues to shine bright in the world of Bollywood fashion, making her a trendsetter and an absolute delight to watch on and off the screen.