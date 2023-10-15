In Photos: Pooja Hegde Takes Adventure Ride In Maldives

Pooja Hegde jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate her 33rd birthday. She has been sharing photos from her chilling time and birthday vibes. And it seems the diva can’t get enough of the Maldives fun as she continues to enjoy her time on vacation. Today, the actress shares a glimpse of her adventure ride in the beautiful vacation destination.

Pooja Hegde’s Adventurous Ride

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram and posted new photos from her Maldives adventure. In the images, Pooja begins her adventure day as she rides a bicycle in the sandy Maldives amidst the beauty of green nature. The actress loves taking adventure and enjoying life to the fullest.

For her morning adventure ride, Pooja Hegde opts for a comfortable style. She wore a body-fit tank top paired with a high waist loose pants. With the green statement earrings, she adds an extra dose of sophistication. With no makeup look, open hairstyle, and black glasses, she completes her glam. At the same time, a comfy flip-flop styles her look.

Throughout the pictures, Pooja enjoys the ride on the sandy way. She keeps on smiling, and we can’t get enough of her beautiful smile and quirky vibes. With the cool ride, style, and smile, she serves vacation goals.

Did you like Pooja Hegde’s Maldives adventure ride? Please let us know in the comments box below.