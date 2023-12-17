In Photos: Shraddha Kapoor’s Love For Skies And Selfies

Shraddha Kapoor, the cutest of the town, never disappoints her fans with her regular share of photos. And the latest is no exception. The diva this time, treats her fans with the no makeup glimpse in the sunskissed snaps.

Shraddha Kapoor’s No Makeup Look

Sharing these photos, Shraddha in her caption wrote, “Dhoop aisi ho toh 250-300 selfie kheenchne mein kaisi sharam??? ☀️😃.”

In the shared image, Shraddha can be seen posing for selfies wearing a sky-blue top. Her messy hairstyle and no makeup look capture our attention. Her charismatic smile is making hearts flutter. With the visuals, it seems, Shraddha can embrace her look in a no-makeup look. The diva enjoys her ‘me time’ taking selfies under the blue skies.

With these gorgeous photos, Shraddha Kapoor treats our day. And we cannot deny but feel lost in her visual beauty. Her regular Instagram dump keeps her fans engaged with her. The actress enjoys a huge fandom of 85.1 million followers.

A user in the comments wrote, “Jab shakal hi itnii Pyrii ho din ho raat 200 300 selfie lene m kesi sharam.” The other said, “Aur Crush Aise hi to 250-300 Barrr Taadne mein kaise sharam 🙈🥺💟.” While her brother Siddhant Kapoor, in the comments, wrote, “Brown kes kevha zhale 😂.”

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box below.