In Photos: Vaani Kapoor Spreads Casual Charm In Black Low Neckline Top And Ripped Denim

Want to rule the everyday fashion? There is none like Vaani Kapoor. The diva knows to spice up every avatar with her styling sense. In her latest Instagram photos, she is embracing casual couture with a touch of sophistication and comfort.

Vaani Kapoor Spreads Casual Charm In Pictures

In the latest Instagram photos, Vaani can be seen donning a plain matte black low neckline crop top paired with high waist ripped denim, complementing her style. In the comfort of denim and a simple top, the diva embraces her go-to fashion file.

What’s more? Vaani adds an extra dose of charm with the gold hoop earrings. The rosy cheeks, basic eye makeup, and her open, wet hair enhance her comfort style. With the high block slippers, she completes the perfection. But wait, there is more. With the dazzling gold shoulder bag, she makes a statement appearance.

Throughout the series of mirror selfies, Vaani strikes a perfect balance between elegance and comfort. In the next picture, she adds up some funky vibes with the orange glasses. For the perfect photos, the actress gives herself the credit as she captured herself in the striking angles showcasing her casual charm.

Did you like Vaani Kapoor’s casual charm in a black top and denim? Please let us know your opinion in the comments section.