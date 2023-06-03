In Pic: Kareena showers love on Tushar Kapoor’s son Lakssh on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor joyfully took a moment to pen down a sweet and heartwarming birthday wish for none other than Tushar Kapoor’s adorable son. The picture captured young Lakssh as he dashed across a sandy beach, radiating pure childhood glee. Sporting his cool casual attire and a pair of stylish sunglasses, this little charmer stole hearts effortlessly. Kareena’s words were filled with affection and warmth, perfectly encapsulating the magic of this special occasion. With her heartfelt message, she added an extra sprinkle of joy to the celebrations, leaving us all smiling and wishing young Lakssh a truly fantastic birthday filled with laughter, love, and endless adventures.

Kareena Kapoor’s wish for Lakssh

Sharing a picture of Tushar Kapoor’s son, Kareen wrote, “Happy birthday darling Lakssh. Wishing you the most amazing things in life @tusharark89” Later Tushar Kapoor too took to his Instagram handle to reshare the post with a love heart in blue hue.

Check out-

Kareena Kapoor and Tushar Kapoor worked together in movies like Golmaal 3, Golmaal Returns and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai.

Kareena’s work front

In addition to her ongoing projects, Kareena Kapoor Khan has exciting ventures lined up for her fans. One of them includes a thriller directed by the renowned filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, which is based on the popular book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. This intriguing film will not only showcase Kareena’s acting prowess but will also feature talented actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Furthermore, Kareena has also bagged a significant role in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming untitled film, adding another feather to her already illustrious career. With these diverse projects in her kitty, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to captivate audiences with her versatility and charm.