ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor gets mushy with Saif Ali Khan, pens heartfelt birthday wish

Kareena reveals that Saif himself selected the photo to be posted on Instagram. She playfully mentions that he is right there beside her, smiling away, making the choice even more special

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Aug,2023 19:30:58
In Pics: Kareena Kapoor gets mushy with Saif Ali Khan, pens heartfelt birthday wish 843255

Kareena Kapoor is an avid social media user. The actress has now graced Instagram with a scintillating snapshot of herself and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, as they enjoy a romantic poolside moment. This captivating image not only radiates style but also affection as Kareena commemorates Saif’s birthday with a heartfelt message.

In the shared post, Kareena reveals that Saif himself selected the photo to be posted on Instagram. She playfully mentions that he is right there beside her, smiling away, making the choice even more special. Her message continues with warm wishes, “May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan… Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover… There truly is no one like you… Kind, Generous, Crazy… ok, I can go on writing all day… but gotta go eat Cake…”

Kareena’s choice of words resonates with the couple’s genuine bond, giving fans a glimpse into their close relationship. The image captures Kareena’s grace in a fashionable pink top paired with trendy shorts. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan exhibits his suave style, revealing his well-toned physique in classic pool shorts. The chemistry between the two is undeniable, as they share a special moment by the poolside.

Check out the mushy romantic moment:

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor gets mushy with Saif Ali Khan, pens heartfelt birthday wish 843254

This affectionate gesture by Kareena Kapoor has ignited a wave of admiration from fans and followers, marking the celebration of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday in a heartwarming and stylish manner. The shared snapshot not only encapsulates their love but also reminds the audience of their powerful presence as a beloved Bollywood couple.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Devara: Jr NTR unveils Saif Ali Khan’s intense first-look poster, check out 843328
Devara: Jr NTR unveils Saif Ali Khan’s intense first-look poster, check out
Sara Ali Khan shares Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration photos, writes a cute wish 843278
Sara Ali Khan shares Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration photos, writes a cute wish
Saif Down With Flu, Turns A Year Older With Family, Friends 843048
Saif Down With Flu, Turns A Year Older With Family, Friends
Kareena Kapoor talks about the ‘hilarity’ of being a mother 835777
Kareena Kapoor talks about the ‘hilarity’ of being a mother
Manipur Massacre: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor raise concern, demand ‘swift justice’ 835599
Manipur Massacre: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor raise concern, demand ‘swift justice’
Exclusive: Myra Singh to feature in Kareena Kapoor starrer film The Crew 834615
Exclusive: Myra Singh to feature in Kareena Kapoor starrer film The Crew
Latest Stories
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan wall art created in front of Mannat by talented artist Kanak Nanda ignited frenzy among fans 843333
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan wall art created in front of Mannat by talented artist Kanak Nanda ignited frenzy among fans
Malavika Mohanan Adorns Her Hair With Flowers, Looks Mesmerizing 843318
Malavika Mohanan Adorns Her Hair With Flowers, Looks Mesmerizing
WhatsApp introduces ‘Community Examples’ and ‘Animated Avatars’ to iOS Beta 843325
WhatsApp introduces ‘Community Examples’ and ‘Animated Avatars’ to iOS Beta
Saie Tamhankar Epitomises 'Indian Nari' In Beige Silk Saree; See Pics 843128
Saie Tamhankar Epitomises ‘Indian Nari’ In Beige Silk Saree; See Pics
Ayushmann and Ananya's Explosive Chemistry Takes Center Stage in 'Naach' from 'Dream Girl 2' 843320
Ayushmann and Ananya’s Explosive Chemistry Takes Center Stage in ‘Naach’ from ‘Dream Girl 2’
Watch: Hansika Motwani stuns with preppy moves in Aalana Vathikuchi from ‘Partner’ 843307
Watch: Hansika Motwani stuns with preppy moves in Aalana Vathikuchi from ‘Partner’
Read Latest News