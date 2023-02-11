Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most admired and loved couples that we are blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have known each other for the longest time and come what may, they certainly know how to melt hearts of all their fans with precision and perfection. Rumours about them being together and dating started to do rounds for the first time ever since they worked together in Shershaah and well, it certainly did play a huge role in them coming close to each other and eventually tying the knot together. The two of them never addressed their dating rumours in person and neither did they ever deny the same. Finally, the day was here for all the fans which they were waiting for. The two of them got married in a private and intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer which was attended by their close family and friends.

Soon after the big-fat Indian wedding, they decided to fly to Delhi where they had a special reception planned for their close people. Well, finally, the photos from the same have surfaced online everywhere and well, we are truly loving every bit of it for real. Do you all wish to check out the photos below yourself folks? See below now –

Well, absolutely amazing and beautiful, ain’t it? Brilliant in the true sense of the term, right folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com