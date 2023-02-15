Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most admired and adored couples that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been in awe of each other ever since the time they started working together in Shershaah and well, ever since then, the two of them have been subtly giving all their fans some serious ‘couple goals’ indeed. Although the two of them never really made their relationship public for one and all ladies ans gentlemen, eventually, everyone found out the same with the way they expressed their fondness and concern for each other in real as well as on social media.

The two of them recently got married in a private and intimate ceremony at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace and not just that, they even hosted two special receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. While the Delhi one was for friends and relatives in Delhi, the one in Mumbai was for the entire film industry. Well, right now, both Kiara and Sidharth have taken over internet by storm with their latest Haldi ceremony pictures and well, we are all truly in for a visual treat. See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and beautiful, ain't it folks? Brilliant and sensational in the true sense of the term, ain't it?