In Pics: Nora Fatehi’s Hotness Spell

Nora Fatehi’s most glamourous looks from her Instagram timeline are here, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Apr,2023 10:55:32
Nora Fatehi has never failed to personify glam. The beauty has always been head up with her fashion outlooks and dance performances on the screen. She is widely popular for her amazing belly dancing skills. However, apart from being the class dancer that she is Nora has also been a wowzie with her style quotient.

Owing to that, here we have shared Nora Fatehi’s most stunning glamorous looks from her social media, and we are in absolute love.

The Boss lady

In these pictures, we can see Nora Fatehi looking all spectacular in her abstract printed black and white pantsuit. The actress completed the look with her sleek mid-parted hairdo. Her makeup looked on point, as she completed the look with sleek eyebrows dewy eyes and nude lips.

Gorgeous in florals

Here’s when Nora stunned in a beautiful floral co-Ords. The actress decking up in it celebrated her birthday by the beach. The actress completed the look with her sleek hair and minimal makeup.

Preppy Hot!

When Nora took internet by storm with her sassy bodysuit attire. She can be seen wearing a see-through black bodysuit. She topped it on a plunging silver bralette and clubbed it with denim shorts. Her makeup was kept bold and glamourous.

All Victorian!

When the actress gave off some contemporaryVictorian fashion lookbook in her stylish fashion photoshoot. Starting from some bossy skirt suit looks to sultry minis, the actress gave goals.

Work Front

Nora started her career as a model and made her acting debut in the Bollywood film “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans” in 2014. She earned love with her appearance in the reality TV show “Bigg Boss” and her item number “Manohari” in the film “Baahubali: The Beginning.”

Some of her popular films include “Satyameva Jayate,” “Stree,” “Batla House,” “Street Dancer 3D,” and “Bhuj: The Pride of India.” She has also been a part of various music videos, including “Dilbar” and “O Saki Saki,” which have been hugely popular.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

