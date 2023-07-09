ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Pooja Hegde spells magic in sunshine yellow six yards

Pooja Hegde embraces the ultimate sunshine state of mind. We can see her in a stunning see-through designer saree, radiating pure sunshine yellow goodness that can instantly brighten up any room, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jul,2023 13:30:32
Get ready to soak up some serious sunshine vibes as the dazzling Pooja Hegde embraces the ultimate sunshine state of mind. We can see her in a stunning see-through designer saree, radiating pure sunshine yellow goodness that can instantly brighten up any room. With a stylish sleeveless blouse adding an extra touch of glamour, Pooja effortlessly steals the spotlight. Her wavy hair flows like sun-kissed waves, adding a dash of carefree charm to her look.

Pooja Hegde keeps her style on check

For accessories, she decked it up with a pair of jhumkas. Leaving fans spectacled with her prep up in six-yard, Pooja Hegde got us all wooed to core.

And let’s not forget her minimal makeup, because when you’re as naturally gorgeous as Pooja, less is always more. She’s a ray of sunshine personified, bringing warmth, joy, and a whole lot of style to the scene. So, put on your shades and get ready to bask in the sunshine state of mind with the fabulous Pooja Hegde and her incredible fashion choices. It’s time to shine like the sun and embrace the pure bliss of her sunny style!

Have a look-

In Pics: Pooja Hegde spells magic in sunshine yellow six yards 832101

Khush Magazine sharing the photoshoot picture wrote, “Embracing her sunshine state of mind, Pooja Hegde @hegdepooja transforms into a neo-pop bride for Khush Wedding’s #DigitalIssue.
In a candid conversation with us, the Pan-Indian actor dives deep about Indian cinema, fashion and her love life.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

