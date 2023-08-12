In Pics: Shriya Pilgaonkar's Amusing Vacation In Australia

Shriya Pilgaonkar is a travel enthusiast; she loves to spend time in the beauty of nature and explore new places. Currently, she is having fun and enjoyment on her Australia vacation. Taking to her Instagram today, the diva shared a glimpse of her amazing time.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Australia Vacation Diaries

Taking to Instagram, Shriya gave a glimpse of her good time vacationing in Sydney, Australia. She is staying at Capella Sydney Hotel. The diva explored new places with the help of Sydney Fixer And Beyond, which takes the traveler to perfect locations. She also enjoyed sports activities from ozpaddlesydney handled by Sophie Morgan.

In the images, Shriya Pilgaonkar can be seen enjoying a fun time with her friend Anushka Hardikar in the water, river rafting under the sunny weather. She also treats herself to mouth-watering sea food. And the sparkling glimpse of the city at night is just fantastic. She enjoyed every moment of her vacation, and the pictures are proof.

Undoubtedly, Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Australia vacation diaries are filled with enjoyment and fun. In the caption, she wrote, “G’day from down under 😉🚣🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ 💼🐨 Good to be back ! Thank you for such a warm , fun welcome @capellasydney @sydneyfixerandbeyond @ozpaddlesydney.” The actress regularly treats her fans with professional and personal updates on her social media handle.

Did you like Shriya Pilgaonkar’s fun vacation in Australia? Please drop your views in the comments.