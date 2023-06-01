In Pics: Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika paint London 'red' with love

Shruti Haasan, the versatile actress and singer, has once again captivated her fans with glimpses of her London diaries. In her recent social media posts, she shared some stunning pictures, this time alongside her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

Shruti-Santanu’s style in London

The couple exuded sheer style and elegance, both donning chic all-black ensembles that showcased their fashion sensibilities. With their impeccable fashion choices and their effortless chemistry, Shruti and Santanu have become the epitome of couple goals. The pictures radiate love and happiness, leaving fans in awe of their beautiful relationship. As Shruti continues to document her London adventures, her fans eagerly await more glimpses into her life and are inspired by the couple’s impeccable style and undeniable bond.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Shruti wrote, “Verified

London isn’t ready ❤️😂 travelling with @santanu_hazarika_art is my fav thing to do”

Shruti Haasan’s work front

Beginning her acting journey with the critically acclaimed film “Hey Ram” in 2000, Shruti gained recognition for her powerful portrayal of a young woman caught in the midst of political turmoil. Since then, she has ventured into a wide range of genres and delivered memorable performances. From playing the spirited village belle in “Gabbar Singh” to the bold and independent musician in “Rocky Handsome,” Shruti has consistently displayed her ability to immerse herself in diverse characters and bring them to life on screen.

Apart from her acting skills, Shruti Haasan is also an accomplished singer and has lent her soulful voice to several hit songs.