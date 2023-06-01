ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

In Pics: Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika paint London 'red' with love

Shruti Haasan keeps her Goth fashion in check as she poses with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika in London. The pictures are giving us nothing but couple goals, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jun,2023 07:55:02
In Pics: Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika paint London 'red' with love

Shruti Haasan, the versatile actress and singer, has once again captivated her fans with glimpses of her London diaries. In her recent social media posts, she shared some stunning pictures, this time alongside her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

Shruti-Santanu’s style in London

The couple exuded sheer style and elegance, both donning chic all-black ensembles that showcased their fashion sensibilities. With their impeccable fashion choices and their effortless chemistry, Shruti and Santanu have become the epitome of couple goals. The pictures radiate love and happiness, leaving fans in awe of their beautiful relationship. As Shruti continues to document her London adventures, her fans eagerly await more glimpses into her life and are inspired by the couple’s impeccable style and undeniable bond.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Shruti wrote, “Verified
London isn’t ready ❤️😂 travelling with @santanu_hazarika_art is my fav thing to do”

In Pics: Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika paint London 'red' with love 811815

In Pics: Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika paint London 'red' with love 811816

Shruti Haasan’s work front

Beginning her acting journey with the critically acclaimed film “Hey Ram” in 2000, Shruti gained recognition for her powerful portrayal of a young woman caught in the midst of political turmoil. Since then, she has ventured into a wide range of genres and delivered memorable performances. From playing the spirited village belle in “Gabbar Singh” to the bold and independent musician in “Rocky Handsome,” Shruti has consistently displayed her ability to immerse herself in diverse characters and bring them to life on screen.

Apart from her acting skills, Shruti Haasan is also an accomplished singer and has lent her soulful voice to several hit songs.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shruti Haasan Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika; Watch
Shruti Haasan Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika; Watch
Shruti Haasan Dolls Up In Goth Look; Anoushka Shankar Says 'My Favorite...'
Shruti Haasan Dolls Up In Goth Look; Anoushka Shankar Says 'My Favorite...'
In Pic: Shruti Haasan is back in London
In Pic: Shruti Haasan is back in London
Shruti Haasan is a goth flower child, see pics
Shruti Haasan is a goth flower child, see pics
Shruti Haasan Wows Kapil Sharma With Her Vocals; Watch
Shruti Haasan Wows Kapil Sharma With Her Vocals; Watch
Shruti Haasan’s Goth fashion is so darn hot, see pics
Shruti Haasan’s Goth fashion is so darn hot, see pics
Latest Stories
Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani's mad, fun moment in Maldives
Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani's mad, fun moment in Maldives
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's reason for happiness is relatable for every working professional
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's reason for happiness is relatable for every working professional
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's 'baby' is too adorable, check out
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's 'baby' is too adorable, check out
Revealed: The real reason behind Anushka Shetty's happiness
Revealed: The real reason behind Anushka Shetty's happiness
"Singham" lady Kajal Aggarwal's yellow magic
"Singham" lady Kajal Aggarwal's yellow magic
Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm
Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm
Read Latest News