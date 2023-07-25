ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Vaani Kapoor tosses bright sunkissed smile, fans awed

From gracing the silver screen with her captivating performances to setting fashion trends with her impeccable style, Vaani has emerged as a true star in the world of entertainment.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jul,2023 02:05:51
In Pics: Vaani Kapoor tosses bright sunkissed smile, fans awed

Decoding Vaani Kapoor’s look for the day

Vaani Kapoor radiates pure joy as she embraces the morning sun with a captivating smile. The stunning actress looks effortlessly chic in her striped and stylish camisole, exuding an air of casual elegance. Teaming it with high-waisted black pants, Vaani’s ensemble strikes the perfect balance between comfort and fashion-forward flair. Her wavy hairdo adds a touch of grace to the overall look, enhancing her natural beauty.

Vaani’s makeup is the epitome of soft glam, with dewy soft eyes that beautifully complement her sun-kissed glow. The pink glossy lips add a subtle pop of color, accentuating her radiant smile. Sharing these mesmerizing pictures, Vaani couldn’t resist expressing her love for the sun and the cheerful sunflower emojis, perfectly capturing the essence of her bright and sunny spirit. As always, Vaani Kapoor continues to captivate hearts with her effortless charm and style, leaving us in awe of her timeless beauty.

Here take a look at the pictures-

In Pics: Vaani Kapoor tosses bright sunkissed smile, fans awed 837043

In Pics: Vaani Kapoor tosses bright sunkissed smile, fans awed 837044

She went on to share some more pictures on her social media handle, where we could spot her going all smiles and vibrant.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

