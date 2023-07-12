ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua’s Bali vacation, see pics

Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife, Rupali Barua, have been basking in marital bliss since their wedding in May. Recently, the couple took a delightful getaway to the picturesque destination of Bali, Indonesia, and shared a captivating snapshot from their vacation

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jul,2023 14:00:47
Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife, Rupali Barua, have been basking in marital bliss since their wedding in May. Recently, the couple took a delightful getaway to the picturesque destination of Bali, Indonesia, and shared a captivating snapshot from their vacation. In the shared selfie, captured by the talented actor himself, Ashish and Rupali can be seen radiating happiness as they pose against a vibrant green backdrop and a serene blue sky. The couple chose the same heartfelt caption, “Lit in the glory of togetherness,” reflecting their deep bond and shared joy. This delightful picture quickly captured the hearts of their fans and followers, garnering immense love and admiration on the Internet. As Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua continue to create beautiful memories together, their fans eagerly await more glimpses into their magical journey of love and togetherness.

Here take a look at the picture-

The magic of Bali

Bali, known as the “Island of the Gods,” is a captivating destination that seamlessly blends rich cultural heritage with breathtaking natural beauty. Located in Indonesia, this tropical paradise offers an array of experiences that truly make it a magical place to visit. The island boasts picturesque landscapes, from lush rice terraces to towering volcanoes and pristine beaches fringed by azure waters. Beyond its awe-inspiring scenery, Bali is steeped in spirituality, with thousands of temples dotting its landscapes.

For those seeking tranquillity and rejuvenation, Bali is renowned for its world-class wellness retreats, offering spa rituals, yoga classes, and meditation amidst serene natural surroundings. Whether you’re exploring ancient temples, embarking on thrilling water sports, or simply basking in the warm hospitality of the Balinese people, Bali offers a truly magical experience that will leave you longing to return to its mystical embrace.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

