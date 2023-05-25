ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot with Assam’s Rupali Barua at 60

The couple opted for a private registry marriage, witnessed by their close-knit family and friends. The ceremony beautifully blended two distinct cultures, creating a harmonious celebration of love.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 19:13:55
In a heart-warming union, veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi exchanged vows with Rupali Barua from Assam in an intimate ceremony on Thursday, May 25. Known for his remarkable performances in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and other regional films, Vidyarthi has discovered love once again in the arms of Rupali.

Who is Rupali Barua?

Rupali, hailing from Guwahati, is associated with a distinguished fashion store in Kolkata, adding her own touch of elegance to the couple’s story.

The couple opted for a private registry marriage, witnessed by their close-knit family and friends. The ceremony beautifully blended two distinct cultures, creating a harmonious celebration of love. Rupali commenced her wedding preparations at the crack of dawn, adorning herself in an exquisite white mekhela, perfectly complementing Ashish’s white and gold Mundu from Kerala. The bride’s ensemble was tastefully enhanced with intricate gold temple jewelry, radiating grace and charm.

This joyous occasion marks a new chapter in Ashish Vidyarthi’s life as he embarks on a shared journey of love and companionship with Rupali Barua. The couple’s marriage exemplifies the merging of different backgrounds and cultures, encapsulating the beauty of unity and togetherness. With heartfelt wishes, we congratulate Ashish and Rupali, hoping their union blossoms with everlasting happiness and fulfilment.

Ashish Vidyarthi on getting married at 60

Talking about it, he said, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening,” as quoted by TOI.

