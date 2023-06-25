Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s London vacation

London has become the idyllic setting for a romantic getaway for Bollywood’s power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Known for their affinity for the cultural wonders of the city, the dynamic duo never misses an opportunity to explore its rich tapestry of history and charm. Recently, Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share stunning glimpses from their London vacation, captivating fans with their candid and intimate moments together.

Kareena Kapoor shares candid selfies with Saif Ali Khan

In these enchanting snapshots, the couple radiates pure joy and affection, with Kareena lovingly referring to Saif as her “world.” As their fans eagerly follow their London diaries, the couple’s unwavering bond and undeniable chemistry continue to shine, leaving us all enamoured by their fairy tale romance. London’s allure combined with Kareena and Saif’s magnetic presence creates a truly magical experience for all involved.

Here take a look-

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor was busy shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s ‘The Crew’ which boasts an ensemble cast including Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. Additionally, Kareena is also set to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s next thriller, an adaptation of the book “The Devotion Of Suspect X,” alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif Ali Khan has been making waves with his portrayal of Lankesh in the epic film “Adipurush.” Directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the adaptation of the Ramayana has faced criticism from the audience for certain scenes and colloquial lines. However, the film is nearing the end of its theatrical run. Saif’s upcoming projects include “Devara,” in which he will be seen with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.