ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s London vacation

London can never be a disappointment anyway! And with the rich culture and places that the city has treasured for years, no wonder, that the stars are so fond of the place. Owing, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, our most favourite couple never misses a chance to pay a visit to the place

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 05:50:46
Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s London vacation

London has become the idyllic setting for a romantic getaway for Bollywood’s power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Known for their affinity for the cultural wonders of the city, the dynamic duo never misses an opportunity to explore its rich tapestry of history and charm. Recently, Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share stunning glimpses from their London vacation, captivating fans with their candid and intimate moments together.

Kareena Kapoor shares candid selfies with Saif Ali Khan

In these enchanting snapshots, the couple radiates pure joy and affection, with Kareena lovingly referring to Saif as her “world.” As their fans eagerly follow their London diaries, the couple’s unwavering bond and undeniable chemistry continue to shine, leaving us all enamoured by their fairy tale romance. London’s allure combined with Kareena and Saif’s magnetic presence creates a truly magical experience for all involved.

Here take a look-

Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s London vacation 819621

Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s London vacation 819622

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor was busy shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s ‘The Crew’ which boasts an ensemble cast including Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. Additionally, Kareena is also set to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s next thriller, an adaptation of the book “The Devotion Of Suspect X,” alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif Ali Khan has been making waves with his portrayal of Lankesh in the epic film “Adipurush.” Directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the adaptation of the Ramayana has faced criticism from the audience for certain scenes and colloquial lines. However, the film is nearing the end of its theatrical run. Saif’s upcoming projects include “Devara,” in which he will be seen with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms
Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms
Kareena Kapoor snaps hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Jeh performing yoga, see cute family moments
Kareena Kapoor snaps hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Jeh performing yoga, see cute family moments
International Yoga Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Bollywood divas who swear by yoga every day
International Yoga Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Bollywood divas who swear by yoga every day
Adipurush Box Office Update: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer crosses 200 crores in India
Adipurush Box Office Update: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer crosses 200 crores in India
Alia Bhatt is the ‘jet lagged’ Barbie, Kareena Kapoor says ‘cause you are…’
Alia Bhatt is the ‘jet lagged’ Barbie, Kareena Kapoor says ‘cause you are…’
Adipurush Day 1 Box Office Collection: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Starrer Makes A Grand Opening
Adipurush Day 1 Box Office Collection: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Starrer Makes A Grand Opening
Latest Stories
All Smiles! Kriti Sanon finally finds the ‘love’ she desired
All Smiles! Kriti Sanon finally finds the ‘love’ she desired
Disha Patani is all ‘ready’ for her ‘date’, shares insights
Disha Patani is all ‘ready’ for her ‘date’, shares insights
Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha hoarding makes buzz in the city, check out
Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha hoarding makes buzz in the city, check out
When Arijit Singh left Pritam all impressed with his mad vocals for ‘Chahat kasam nahi hai’, watch video
When Arijit Singh left Pritam all impressed with his mad vocals for ‘Chahat kasam nahi hai’, watch video
Neha Kakkar Is All Smiles With Sister And Hubby, See Pic
Neha Kakkar Is All Smiles With Sister And Hubby, See Pic
Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff In Pink, Check Out
Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff In Pink, Check Out
Read Latest News