Inside Raashi Khanna’s Delightful Dinner Date With Her Favourite People

It seems Raashi Khanna has already begun the Christmas celebration. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress drops a glimpse of her dinner date with her close ones. Indeed, it’s a good way to say goodbye to 2023. Raashi Khanna loves to live her life to the fullest, and these new photos are mere glimpses of that.

Raashi Khanna’s Dinner Date With Her Favorite

In the shared image, Raashi Khanna can be seen posing with a girl named Rabbeqa Iqbal, and the way the duo pose for the selfie photo, it seems they are good friends. In the other images, Raashi poses with her father, Raaj Khanna, and her mother, Sarita Khanna. Raashi chose a place with greenery and a natural breeze for the special evening with her favorite people. Meanwhile, the moody, light, and comfortable couch sets the mood for the dinner date.

Raashi Khanna wore a red and black skinny crop top for this special dinner date paired with denim jeans and a denim jacket. The actress elevates her look with the silver hoop earrings. Her open hairstyle with minimal makeup complements her appearance.

Throughout the photos, Raashi poses with her loved ones and enjoys this season with her favorite people. In the caption, she wrote, “Just my favourite season & some of my favourite people..!”

Did you like Raashi Khanna’s dinner date with her favorite people? Drop your views in the comments.