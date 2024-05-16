Inside Rashmika Mandanna’s Hectic Day Routine

Rashmika Mandanna is a heartthrob. To entertain her followers and fans, the actress often treats them with the insights of her life. Her friendly nature and generosity in taking time for her fans make her a favorite of many. Today, the diva decided to unveil her day routine with her fans, and she did it right by sharing every detail from her day on her Instagram story.

Greeting her fans, Rashmika said, “Good morning, my loves (with a white heart).” She revealed her plan for the day, which is to treat her fans to a photo dump: “Today’s idea is that I do a photo dump as my dear dairy. What say?”

Rashmika shared a picture of herself getting and mentioned that she started her day early in the morning with makeup and hair. In the next story, she lauded her makeup and styling team’s hard work: “My lovely team hard at work making sure I look my best every day.”

Soon, the actress got dressed in a beautiful traditional anarkali with alluring makeup and accessories, which made her look wow. But before leaving for the event, Rashmika, in a hurry, did the touch, had her fast meal, and looked into her further work: “Some last-minute touch-ups, munching on blueberries and catching up on work.”

But wait, how could she step out without the right pair of footwear? “Choices, Choices, Choices, Right footwear is very important!” After successfully completing her first schedule of the day, Rashmika feels joyous and prepares herself for the new schedule, but lunch before. ” And the first schedule of the day is done. Now it’s time for some lunch meetings and then to the next,” she wrote.

After lunch and a meeting, she tried on outfits for another event and soon started getting ready with her team, “Back to being pampered by my team.” But wait, Rashmika’s day can’t complete without taking a flight, “How is the day complete without taking a flight.”

Lastly, she took a breath of relaxation when she reached home. And she could only have a protein shake for dinner. “My dinner was a protein shake.. got my make up off.. and Finally back in my bed.. ahhhh.. feels so goooood! Andddd that’s a wrap for today guyssss,” she wrote.