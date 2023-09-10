Inside Shraddha Kapoor’s lazy “pawsome” Sunday, see photos

Shraddha Kapoor sure knows how to turn a lazy Sunday into a cozy and adorable affair! The actress recently treated her fans to a delightful glimpse inside her Sunday diaries. In a world where glitz and glamour often take the front seat, Shraddha showed us how to embrace the simple joys of life.

Ditching the layers of makeup and going au naturel, the Bollywood diva was seen enjoying some quality time with her furry companions. Who needs lipstick when you have the pure love of your doggos, right?

Shraddha Kapoor’s fashion game is always on point, and even on a laid-back Sunday, she didn’t disappoint. Sporting a pretty pink printed Co-ord suit, she effortlessly blended style and comfort. It’s as if she’s redefining the concept of ‘Sunday Best.’

As she shared these heartwarming photos on her Instagram handle, Shraddha Kapoor captioned them with a touch of humor, writing, “isse better Sunday Hoga kahin.” Well, after witnessing her Sunday vibes, we couldn’t agree more!

Work Front

Shraddha Kapoor has been a busy bee in the Bollywood industry, gracing us with her versatile performances. From the spine-chilling horror of “Stree” to the action-packed “Baaghi” series and the enchanting “Chhichhore,” she has left an indelible mark on the silver screen.

While we’re eagerly awaiting updates on her upcoming projects, one thing is for sure – Shraddha Kapoor knows how to light up the big screen with her charisma and talent. So, as we savor the glimpse of her serene Sunday, let’s keep our eyes peeled for more of her cinematic magic in the days to come!