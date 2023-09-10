Movies | Celebrities

Inside Shraddha Kapoor’s lazy “pawsome” Sunday, see photos

Shraddha Kapoor sure knows how to turn a lazy Sunday into a cozy and adorable affair! The actress recently treated her fans to a delightful glimpse inside her Sunday diaries. In a world where glitz and glamour often take the front seat, Shraddha showed us how to embrace the simple joys of life.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Sep,2023 21:30:17
Inside Shraddha Kapoor’s lazy “pawsome” Sunday, see photos 850343

Shraddha Kapoor sure knows how to turn a lazy Sunday into a cozy and adorable affair! The actress recently treated her fans to a delightful glimpse inside her Sunday diaries. In a world where glitz and glamour often take the front seat, Shraddha showed us how to embrace the simple joys of life.

Ditching the layers of makeup and going au naturel, the Bollywood diva was seen enjoying some quality time with her furry companions. Who needs lipstick when you have the pure love of your doggos, right?

Shraddha Kapoor’s fashion game is always on point, and even on a laid-back Sunday, she didn’t disappoint. Sporting a pretty pink printed Co-ord suit, she effortlessly blended style and comfort. It’s as if she’s redefining the concept of ‘Sunday Best.’

Inside Shraddha Kapoor’s lazy “pawsome” Sunday, see photos 850344

Inside Shraddha Kapoor’s lazy “pawsome” Sunday, see photos 850345

Inside Shraddha Kapoor’s lazy “pawsome” Sunday, see photos 850346

As she shared these heartwarming photos on her Instagram handle, Shraddha Kapoor captioned them with a touch of humor, writing, “isse better Sunday Hoga kahin.” Well, after witnessing her Sunday vibes, we couldn’t agree more!

Work Front

Shraddha Kapoor has been a busy bee in the Bollywood industry, gracing us with her versatile performances. From the spine-chilling horror of “Stree” to the action-packed “Baaghi” series and the enchanting “Chhichhore,” she has left an indelible mark on the silver screen.

While we’re eagerly awaiting updates on her upcoming projects, one thing is for sure – Shraddha Kapoor knows how to light up the big screen with her charisma and talent. So, as we savor the glimpse of her serene Sunday, let’s keep our eyes peeled for more of her cinematic magic in the days to come!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Celebrating 4 years of Chhichhore: What made Shraddha Kapoor’s every college kid’s ultimate crush! 849257
Celebrating 4 years of Chhichhore: What made Shraddha Kapoor’s every college kid’s ultimate crush!
Katrina Kaif Looks Jaw-dropping In Soft Pink Anarkali, Shraddha Kapoor Says, 'Beauty' 848368
Katrina Kaif Looks Jaw-dropping In Soft Pink Anarkali, Shraddha Kapoor Says, ‘Beauty’
Shraddha Kapoor Wishes Birthday To Her 'Rockstar Bappu' Shakti Kapoor, Watch 848372
Shraddha Kapoor Wishes Birthday To Her ‘Rockstar Bappu’ Shakti Kapoor, Watch
Shraddha Kapoor's Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet 844979
Shraddha Kapoor’s Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet
Shraddha Kapoor Found A Sunshine In Human Form, Find Here 844752
Shraddha Kapoor Found A Sunshine In Human Form, Find Here
Chai, Champi, And Chill- Shraddha Kapoor's Cosy Time At Home 844564
Chai, Champi, And Chill- Shraddha Kapoor’s Cosy Time At Home

Latest Stories

Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress 850308
Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress
Rain Disrupts India vs. Pakistan showdown at 2023 Asia Cup: Game to resume on reserve day 850341
Rain Disrupts India vs. Pakistan showdown at 2023 Asia Cup: Game to resume on reserve day
Rain halts thrilling India vs. Pakistan clash in 2023 Asia Cup Super Four Match, Inspection on ground 850336
Rain halts thrilling India vs. Pakistan clash in 2023 Asia Cup Super Four Match, Inspection on ground
Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier 850250
Anupama Parameswaran’s floral multi-coloured georgette saree comes with a black sequinned bustier
Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe 850239
Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe
Glowing in and out! How to get smooth flawless skin like Shanaya Kapoor 850229
Glowing in and out! How to get smooth flawless skin like Shanaya Kapoor
Read Latest News