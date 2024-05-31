Is Kriti Sanon ‘New National Crush’? Check Out Deets Inside

Kriti Sanon is a dedicated actress and a powerhouse of talents. Whether her acting skills, fashion, or dance, she never fails to capture our attention. Besides being a good actor, she is an inspiration for many. She recently won the National Best Actress award from her stint in Mimi. Besides that, her social media presence keeps in top buzz. Lately, she has been basking in glory, and it seems now she has become the new National Crush. The proof of that is the latest comments on new photos of Kriti shared on Netflix’s official Instagram handle.

Netflix India dropped a series of photos of Kriti, which show her slaying her vibe in a three-piece ensemble. The actress wore a brown and black checkered bralette teamed with high-waisted brown tailored bottoms, while the cropped jacket added a funky and stylish touch. Her open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and tinted nude brown lips completed her overall look. These pictures were shared to reveal that her recently released film Crew is now streaming on Netflix. However, fans’ reactions caught our attention.

In the comments, one user called Kriti “New National Crush.” Another said, “Divya Rana stole the hearts and flew away.” The third commented, “My Crush (with a red heart).”

Well, with fans’ reactions, love, and praises, indeed, Kriti Sanon has become the new National Crush. The actress was last seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.