Is Tom Cruise interested in Shakira?

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
12 May,2023 14:58:26
Is Tom Cruise interested in Shakira?

Tom Cruise is one of the finest and most incredible performing artistes that we have in the Hollywood entertainment industry. The man has been a rage and a sensation in the true sense of the term and we love it. In all these years, the “Mission Impossible” actor has successfully managed to create a niche for himself in the Hollywood entertainment industry and well, we truly love it. His fans are there all over the globe and well, that’s why, whenever there’s a Tom Cruise movie release that’s there on the cards, fans and admirers simply go bananas for real.

Know more about Tom Cruise and the latest update about his life:

Well, right now, Tom Cruise is in the news and limelight for reasons least expected. The buzz is that apparently, there’s a new romance that’s apparently brewing between Tom Cruise and Shakira. The Miami Formula One Grand Prix over the weekend had a starry line-up that included the Hollywood sensations Tom Cruise and Shakira. While celebrities doing flag offs at Grand Prix racing is nothing new, this time, in their case, there are rumours floating that the Top Gun actor is apparently smitten by by the Waka Waka singer. A Page Six report states that Tom is extremely interested in apparently pursuing a new romantic relationship with Shakira who recently had a split with her long-time partner Gerard Pique.

Well, we wait for more updates on this. Well, what are your expectations from this update ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

Read Latest News