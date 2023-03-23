Janhvi Kapoor is an avid social media user. The actress often keeps her fans engaged with her pictures and posts on her social media handle. And now, the diva has dedicated a day to some casual candid selfies. The actress shared a collage of her gorgeous selfies on her Instagram on a Wednesday, giving us pure goals. The diva looked no less than a Disney doll in the pictures.

We can see Janhvi wearing a beautiful blue sleeveless bodyskimming tank top. She teamed it off with her long wavy tresses. She completed the look with her filled in eyebrows. Her eyes looked perfect and dreamy, as she painted it with winged eyes, extended lashes and some subtle amount of pink eyeshadow. The actress rounded it off with pink matte lips. Each of the four pictures featured Janhvi’s different mood in all.

Sharing the picture collage, she wrote, “It was a good day for selfiezzzz”

Here take a look-

Janhvi Kapoor, on the work front became a sensation after her work in the movie Dhadak. Since the debut, Janvhi’s good work has always been praised and loved by the netizens all across the country. She was last seen in the movie Mili, that earned her immense praise from the critics and movie buffs. She also worked in films like, Gunjan Saxena, Roohi and many more. The actress maintained a good stand as an actor in each of the films, showing the world her impeccable acting chops.

Are you too a Janvhi Kapoor fan? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.