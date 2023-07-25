ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

It's A 'Smile' Day For Priya Bapat; Check Out

Priya Bapat inspires her fans to smile no matter what. Just a smile makes your day in her latest Instagram pictures. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jul,2023 21:00:54
It's A 'Smile' Day For Priya Bapat; Check Out 837444

Marathi superstar Priya Bapat has ruled over hearts with her performance and versatility. Her onscreen performances have gained massive love from critics and audiences. She believes in living life to the fullest. And so she often travels or enjoys her time with family and friends. While keeping yourself happy is difficult today, Priya Bapat teaches you to make your day beautiful with a smile. Check out

Priya Bapat Smiling Day

She took to her Instagram and shared new pictures of her flaunting a bright smile. She wore a beautiful green floral crop top paired with whitewashed denim pants. Her open hairstyle and glossy makeup rounded her appearance. She also flaunted her midriff while she was seated on the chair. In contrast, her bright smile and cheerful expression caught our attention.

Priya Bapat knows what keeps people happy and energetic throughout the day. She inspired her fans to smile and deal with every hurdle with a beautiful smile. In her caption, she says, “Just smile; it’s a beautiful day!.”

It's A 'Smile' Day For Priya Bapat; Check Out 837442

It's A 'Smile' Day For Priya Bapat; Check Out 837443

Undoubtedly a big smile on people’s faces makes others, as well as yours, day. It takes nothing to smile, but smiling gives you relief. You should tackle the problems in your with a smile, which will make you feel better. The actress did the same and enjoyed her smile day.

Did you like Priya Bapat’s smile day? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
A candid-Monday in Priya Bapat’s life 836970
A candid-Monday in Priya Bapat’s life
Priya Bapat Enjoys Filter Brews In Unfiltered Snaps; Check Out 835129
Priya Bapat Enjoys Filter Brews In Unfiltered Snaps; Check Out
Take A Glimpse Of Priya Bapat's Quirkiness; See Photos 832525
Take A Glimpse Of Priya Bapat’s Quirkiness; See Photos
Priya Bapat Dances On Malaika Arora's Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya; Video Goes Viral 832221
Priya Bapat Dances On Malaika Arora’s Iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya; Video Goes Viral
Priya Bapat Dazzles In Colorful Couture; See Pics 823661
Priya Bapat Dazzles In Colorful Couture; See Pics
Priya Bapat Blushes Posing With Hubby Umesh Kamat 818820
Priya Bapat Blushes Posing With Hubby Umesh Kamat
Latest Stories
Subhashree Ganguly Receives 'Mahanayak Shomman, Shares Gratitude 837391
Subhashree Ganguly Receives ‘Mahanayak Shomman, Shares Gratitude
After Janhvi Kapoor, Now Varun Dhawan Pens A Thanks Note For 'Massive Love' For 'Bawaal' 837451
After Janhvi Kapoor, Now Varun Dhawan Pens A Thanks Note For ‘Massive Love’ For ‘Bawaal’
Monalisa Begins Her Day With A Fresh Morning In Purple Monokini 837297
Monalisa Begins Her Day With A Fresh Morning In Purple Monokini
Shooting the climax of Kohrra in the very beginning was the most challenging aspect for me: Director Randeep Jha 837441
Shooting the climax of Kohrra in the very beginning was the most challenging aspect for me: Director Randeep Jha
Exclusive: Nikhil Parmar to enter Anupamaa 837421
Exclusive: Nikhil Parmar to enter Anupamaa
TV Star Juhi Parmar leaves 'Barbie' film mid-way, raises concerns over 'Inappropriate' content 837437
TV Star Juhi Parmar leaves ‘Barbie’ film mid-way, raises concerns over ‘Inappropriate’ content
Read Latest News