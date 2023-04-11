Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in the Hindi film fraternity. Although she didn’t get the kind of success and fandom that she would have hoped for in the initial stages of her career, it didn’t change the fact that she eventually became a huge superstar. The actress has grown tremendously in her career till now and well, with every new project that she’s signed for herself, things have worked out wonderfully and how. Despite all the challenges, obstacles and controversies that she’s had to deal with, she’s made the most of her career and how.

Abdu Rozik’s reacts to Jacqueline Fernandez and her latest post:

Whenever Jacqueline Fernandez shares new and entertaining posts on her social media handle, internet loves it and can’t keep calm. So, to tell you all a little bit about Jacqueline Fernandez and her latest post, what do you get to see folks? Well, in a new post that she’s shared on social media, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen winning hearts with her stunning snap, especially her eye makeup swag. Any guesses who’s commented on the post to make it even better? None other than Abdu Rozik. See below folks –

Work Front:

As far as professional work is concerned, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in projects like Crakk and Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant, ain’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com