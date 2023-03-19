Jacqueline Fernandez is the fashion boss! No denial to that. The actress has time and again been the most gorgeous from the B-town. With her preppy dance moves on the screen to her amazing fashion outlooks, the diva has always been our all-time favourite. As of now, a video of her has gone viral on the internet, where we can see her all gorgeous in a sequinned cutout bodycon dress.

In the video, we see the Sri Lankan beauty wearing a full-sleeved cutout silver sequinned bodycon gown. The actress teamed it with her sleek straight hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with dewy soft eyes, and she rounded it off with pink nude glossy lips. The actress carried a stylish handbag with the outfit and completed the look with minimal accessories.

Here take a look-

Jacqueline Fernandez was earlier seen with Priyanka Chopra, after the latter threw a pre Oscar party asserting it for the South Asian excellence. The actress also shared the gem of a moment on her Instagram handle.

Have a look-



On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in movies like Bhoot Police, Bachchan Panday, Attack and others. However, while Bhoot Police was an OTT release, the other two didn’t do it well at the box office. The actress however is mostly known for her sizzling hot dance performances on the screen. Jacqueline is mostly known for her amazing dance moves.

Coming back to her fashion, what are your views on the above fashion deck by Jacqueline? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.