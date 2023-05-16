Jacqueline Fernandez relishes yummy Bengali food in Kolkata, what's on platter?

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most charming and admired actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. She's always focused on doing the right kind of films and well, her choices have certainly played a tremendous role in the kind of success that she enjoys today. Today, she's a bonafide rage and sensation who needs no introduction. Her Instagram game is super lit and well, we simply love her for the good reasons.

Check out how Jacqueline Fernandez is seen enjoying yummy food in Kolkata:

No matter how much Jacqueline Fernandez takes care of her fitness, there's absolutely no denial to the fact that as an individual, she's a big-time foodie. Well, that's why, when she traveled to Kolkata recently for a special show with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and others, she seems to have relished her time enjoying the lovely Bengali traditional food over there. She shared a glimpse of the same on her social media handle and we love it.

