Jacqueline Fernandez relishes yummy Bengali food in Kolkata, what's on platter?

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the finest and most talented actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry and we love it. Her fans and admirers know no limits. The actress was recently in Kolkata to for a show and we loved her swag there. Well, check out how she enjoyed yummy Bengali food over there

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
16 May,2023 09:09:36
Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most charming and admired actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. Right from the very beginning of her career in the entertainment space till now, Jacqueline Fernandez has seen tremendous success in her professional career and how. Ever since the time she started as an actress till present, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in every way possible. She’s always focused on doing the right kind of films and well, her choices have certainly played a tremendous role in the kind of success that she enjoys today. Today, she’s a bonafide rage and sensation who needs no introduction. Her Instagram game is super lit and well, we simply love her for the good reasons.

Check out how Jacqueline Fernandez is seen enjoying yummy food in Kolkata:

No matter how much Jacqueline Fernandez takes care of her fitness, there’s absolutely no denial to the fact that as an individual, she’s a big-time foodie. Well, that’s why, when she traveled to Kolkata recently for a special show with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and others, she seems to have relished her time enjoying the lovely Bengali traditional food over there. She shared a glimpse of the same on her social media handle and we love it. Well, do you all want to check it out and find out? Well, here you go –

Jacqueline Fernandez relishes yummy Bengali food in Kolkata, what's on platter? 807473

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

