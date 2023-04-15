Famous actress Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her unique fashion and beauty. The diva has a fair complexion with an attractive height. Moreover, the Ram Setu star has impressed viewers with her acting skills. And yet again, the actress soared the already hot temperature with her latest lilac love.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Lilac Love

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped some stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram account. The diva donned a sultry lilac off-shoulder crop top paired with a thigh-high slit. Her open hairstyle, winged eyeliner, and nude lipstick completed her appearance. She flaunted her charisma soaring the temperature. In the following picture, the actress played with her pet cat. Jacqueline Fernandez made sure that the viewer should not blink throughout her photos.

Reacting to the captivating pictures, fans spammed her account. A user wrote, “Wow so beautiful 💜💜💜.” “Wow so beautiful 💜💜💜Wow so beautiful 💜💜💜,” commented the second. “Another reason for global warming @jacquelinef143 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” said the third. At the same time, many fans expressed it via emoticons.

Jacqueline Fernandez Work

The gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez recently featured in films like Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Vikrant Rona, Attack Part 1, etc. She will next feature in Crakk Jeetega To Jiyega. It will be released in 2023. Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys a massive fan following among the Indian audience.

