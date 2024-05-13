Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles in an Ombré Saree with a Designer’ 6 Mahi’ Embroidered Blouse, See Photos!

Janhvi Kapoor, a prominent figure in the fashion industry, is currently making waves with her new film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi ‘. Her role in the movie is not the only thing that’s grabbing attention. Janhvi’s fashion choices, including the stunning ombré saree with a designer blouse, are also making headlines. Take a look at her latest style statement below-

Janhvi Kapoor’s Ombré Saree with Designer Blouse-

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion choice is absolutely stunning and captivating! The red and blue duo shade ombré sheer saree is a bold and eye-catching statement piece, blending two vibrant colors in a gradient effect that’s both unique and stylish. The designer halter neckline with a deep sweetheart neckline adds an element of sophistication to the ensemble. Sleeveless and studded “6 Mahi” embroidered, the blouse perfectly complements the saree, adding intricate detailing and glamour to the overall look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Beauty Appearance-

Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty appearance is as captivating as her fashion choice. She pairs her stunning saree with silver and pearl small embellished ear hoops and a silver and diamond ring, adding a touch of elegance. Her sleek, combed side-parted wavy highlighted hairstyle frames her face beautifully, drawing attention to her eyes. Peach eyeshadow, peachy cheeks, and peach lips complete her ombré glamor. Janhvi effortlessly distributes her stunning beauty across the mesmerizing moments.

The actress posted a series of pictures to announce the release of the trailer for her new film, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.

