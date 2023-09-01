Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Allure In Saree, Caught In Pink Haze

Hold your seats, readers, why? Because you are likely to get enchanted with the pink haze in her traditional flair. This time, the actress makes hearts flutter with her mesmerizing appearance in an alluring pink cotton saree.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Alluring Look In Pink

Sharing the mesmerizing glimpse from her latest photoshoot, Janhvi shared pictures on her Instagram account. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia and Humaira Lakdawala, the diva turned into an alluring beauty in a pink cotton saree by Anavila. She draped the saree pallu as her strapless blouse, followed by a typical pleated saree.

However, the grand catch of this alluring style was her long open hair that she adorns with beautiful pink flowers. Her beautiful eyes, rosy cheeks, and pink-tinted lips add to the overall pink haze.

Great work by her makeup and hair stylists, Savleen Kaur Manchanda and Hiral Bhatia, who ensure Janhvi looks perfect in the alluring pink hue. With her angelic look, she looked nothing less than a beauty in fairytale stories.

Caught in a pink haze, Janhvi got us swooning with her alluring glam and mesmerizing visuals with her expressions. She is a beauty queen with an enchanting appearance. Kudos to the amazing photographers Vaishnav Praveen and Apeksha Maker, who captured the diva in the perfect shot that expresses her story with her mesmerizing glimpse.

