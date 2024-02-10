Janhvi Kapoor Feels Valentine’s Energy In Dark Red Corset Gown, See Photos

Style Icon Janhvi Kapoor is known for her exquisite fashion sense wherever she goes. Since her debut in Bollywood, the actress has often grabbed the spotlight with her unique appearances. Whether on the red carpet at award functions, promoting her look, or at parties, she keeps her best foot forward. And her today’s glam in a dark red corset gown has set the fashion world by storm. Let’s take a look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Dark Red Dress Look

The diva graced her look in a dark red gown from Rosario, a fashion brand. The off-shoulder gown featured a corset bodice with mesh details and lace work followed by a plain, deep bottom. The bodysuit perfectly defined Janhvi’s curvy figure. The open neckline accentuates her jaw-dropping collarbones and bust. And if Janhvi’s outfit has to be defined in one word, then ‘Sexy’ would be perfect.

Talking about her style, Janhvi knows how to capture attention and did it with this one too. With this hot, dark red masterpiece, there is no need for any accessories. Janhvi uplifts her glam with her bold, red, matte lips. With rosy cheeks and edgy makeup, she looks wow, wow, and wow. The soft curls hairstyle beautifully blends with her sensuous poses, keeping us hooked on the screens. So isn’t this the best pick for this Valentine’s?

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.