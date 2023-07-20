Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Glitter Glam In Silver Bodycon Gown

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved and adored actresses in Bollywood. Currently, she is actively promoting her film Bawaal. Her glamorous appearance has constantly captivated her fans. Today her glitter glam in silver bodycon dress is grabbing attention. Let’s check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Glitter Glam

The diva shared a reel flaunting her glitter glam in a sparkling silver bodycon dress. The butterfly neckline defined her collarbones. Her bodycon dress emphasized her toned figure. She styled her look without accessories but with rosy blushed cheeks, pink lips, and an open hairstyle. Her glamorous look attracted our attention.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are gearing up for her new film Bawaal. It is directed by the famous director Nitesh Tiwari who has also directed successful films like Dangal and Chichhore. While this tragic love story is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 21st July 2023. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Yesterday the third song of the film Dilon Ki Doriyan was released, entertaining the audience with another dance number. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has also started shooting for her other film Ulajh. Her glam has made her a sensation in the town.

