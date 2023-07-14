Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Black Bodycon; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor has a unique taste for fashion. Her fashion is all about class, sensual glam, and picturesque fits. She knows to pull fashion in the most unusual and sultry way. Once again, the actress defines her hourglass figure in a black bodycon. Let’s check it below.

Janhvi Kapoor In Black Bodycon

The 26-year-old took to her Instagram and shared a new promotional look on her profile. She wore a black bodycon dress with a butterfly neckline and lace detailing in the pictures. The low neckline defined her collar bones. She looked magical in the black dress.

In contrast, her open hairstyle, bold black eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips rounded her style. At the same time, the black heels elevated her appearance in the monotone style.

Throughout the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor defined her beauty and glam. Her sultry hourglass figure became the talk of the town. She knows how to pull fashion in the most attractive way. In the other picture, she flaunted her backless glam; at the same time, her smile made hearts flutter.

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The duo is all set to thrill the audience with the tragic love story amidst the war. The film will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 21st July 2023.

What’s your take on this? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.