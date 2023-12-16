Janhvi Kapoor is glam personified in shimmery black saree, see photos

Janhvi Kapoor is renowned not only for her acting prowess but also for her impeccable sense of fashion. At the recent Agenda Aajtak event on December 14, she captivated everyone with her glamorous look in a shimmery black saree. The choice of attire showcased her affinity for elegance, blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair. The stylish scooped neck and embellished full-sleeves added a modern touch to the traditional ensemble, reflecting her ability to seamlessly merge classic and trendy elements.

Janhvi’s attention to detail extended to her accessories, as she adorned herself with a pair of golden drop earrings that complemented the saree’s shimmer. Her mid-parted wavy long hair, bindi, and winged eyes, coupled with subtle pink lips, perfectly accentuated the overall look, exuding grace and sophistication. Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion choices consistently reflect her versatility, effortlessly transitioning between traditional and modern styles, making her a trendsetter in the world of glamour. Her ability to carry herself with poise and confidence further cements her status as a fashion icon in the industry.

Check out:

During the event, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her late mother, Sridevi’s legacy. She shared her initial concerns about having an ‘unfair advantage’ in the film industry due to being Sridevi Kapoor’s daughter. Janhvi revealed that during her first film, she consciously tried to distance herself from her mother, believing that people thought she got the opportunity solely because of her famous parent.

Janhvi expressed regret about not seeking her mother’s guidance and support on the sets. She acknowledged that she misunderstood her mother’s intentions, as Sridevi was eager to be with her and help her as a mother. Janhvi admitted that she now takes pride in being her parents’ daughter and emphasized that she can’t run away from that reality. In retrospect, Janhvi realized the value of her mother’s presence and wishes she had embraced it sooner, as quoted by India Today.