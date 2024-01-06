Janhvi Kapoor keeps it dreamy and divine in glamourous six yards, here’s how

Janhvi Kapoor, the Mili actress is shining all through out in her gorgeous saree avatars that she picked up for the glamourous ELLE photoshoot and we are in awe of the moments. Going all bare and natural with the looks, Janhvi got her fans all captivated and amused for the look.

Janhvi Kapoor just took us on a wild ride through the dazzling universe of style in her ELLE photoshoot! First stop: the black silk saree extravaganza with silver zari tiger motifs by Shanti Banaras. Hold onto your seats because she’s not just wearing it; she’s owning it with a Bvlgari B.Zero1 necklace and a ring that practically screams, “Look at me, I’m a fashion goddess!”

Now, switch gears to the second look – Janhvi’s not just wearing a sheer saree; she’s wearing a whole vibe, thanks to Rahul Mishra’s Gold Water magic. But wait, there’s more! She’s gone full-on serpent queen with a Bvlgari high jewelry serpenti tubolare pearl elements necklace and bracelet. Are we in a Bollywood movie or a fashion fantasy? We can’t decide, and we love it!

And as if that weren’t enough, Janhvi’s makeup is serving us “I woke up like this” realness, all dewy and soft, leaving us wondering if she has her own personal glam squad following her around. Oh, and let’s not forget those flowing, wavy locks that are practically whispering, “I’m here to slay, darling!” Janhvi Kapoor, you’ve turned fashion into a party, and we’re dancing front row!